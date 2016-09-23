Home States Odisha

City police 'pins' two youths for ATM theft

Published: 23rd September 2016 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2016 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

BHUBANESWAR: City Police on Thursday arrested two youths who were behind a series of ATM thefts and recovered ` one lakh in cash from their possession.

At least 25 ATM cards were also seized from Khageswar Sahu and Dipak Panda, the two accused who hail from Nemala under Nischintakoili block of Cuttack.

On Thursday, the duo had duped a police constable of Adaspur and made away with his ATM card. Police said the constable had gone to an ATM kiosk to withdraw cash but faced problems when the duo - who were around - offered help. The constable was on his way to Bhubaneswar when he received two bank transaction alerts on his mobile phone. One alert was for withdrawal of `40,000 from the Adaspur ATM counter whereas the other, amounting to `50,000, was from Bhubaneswar. He lodged a complaint with Sahid Nagar Police.

A joint team of Special Squad and Sahid Nagar Police tracked down the two from Nemala.

Police said the modus operandi of the duo was to hang around ATM counters scouting for gullible persons. “After helping them with transactions, the duo would hand back a different ATM card to the holder. The victim, unaware that the card is fake, would go back while the fraudsters would withdraw cash or make transactions,” a police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
With Superstar Rajinikanth's second daughter Soundarya's wedding with Vishagan Vanangamudi a day away, all his family members are in a celebratory mood as seen in all the photos and videos doing the rounds from her pre-wedding reception bash. Click to see more! (Photos | Twitter)
Soundarya Rajinikanth shares candid photos with father, son and husband-to-be Vishagan Vanangamudi
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp