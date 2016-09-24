Home States Odisha

Netas' tall promises for farmers have fallen flat

After the suicide by Sananda Kathar in Debahal, Rahul Gandhi had undertaken a padyatra in September last year while BJD organised a Farmers’ Convention

Published: 24th September 2016 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2016 05:51 AM

NETAS

BARGARH :There has been no change in the status of farmers of Bargarh district, Attabira block in particular, more than a year after the much-hyped visit of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who had promised them the moon. The sops announced by the State Government too have not reached farmers.

On June 22 last year, a farmer, Sananda Kathar of Debahal, had committed suicide by consuming pesticide. The extreme step taken by Kathar due to abject poverty after he was unable to sell his crop had drawn the attention of National and State-level leaders who made a beeline for the non-descript village.

NETA.jpgAmong the many big names was Rahul, who had undertaken a padyatra on September 10 last year from Debahal to Attabira, a distance of 7 km, in the district, raising hopes among farmers for a better deal.

More than a year after, the farmers feel let down. With farmers of non-irrigated pockets staring at heavy losses owing to scanty rainfall during this monsoon, they wait to embrace yet another drought during kharif season.

Rahul attributed the suicides to ‘anti-farmer policies’ pursued by the NDA Government and hit out at the growth of capitalism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was equally critical of the BJD.

Panicked over Rahul’s visit, the BJD organised a Farmers’ Convention at Haldipali near Sohela in the district on November 19. Braving negative sentiment against the BJD for not accepting crop loss as the reason behind farmers’ suicide, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed a public meeting and declared sops for farmers, besides a slew of development projects for the region.

Even after a year, the input subsidy promised by Naveen for rabi crop has not reached all, nor has the bonus of `100 per quintal of paddy been implemented.

Under such circumstances, more and more farmers are distancing themselves from farming due to the hardships that go with it. With yet another drought knocking on the doors this kharif and farmers saddled with loan burden, the uncertainty looming large over farmers could trigger a fresh round of suicides.

Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Smanwaya Samiti  (POKSSS) spokesperson Saroj said the onus is on the State Government to assess the crop loss to facilitate payment of insurance.

But, no exercise has yet been taken up. The condition of farmers will improve only when farmers are taken on board and their suggestions given priority.

