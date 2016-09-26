JEYPORE: Special squads have been formed by the district administration to monitor programmes under Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 14 blocks for proper implementation.

According to sources, 14 ICDS projects comprising 3,200 anganwadi centres have been functioning in the district and Government is pumping around `50 crore under different schemes for women and child development. But, rise in mother and child deaths led to public resentment in the district. The much-hyped Mamata Yojana for safe child and motherhood is also under scanner due to frequent deliveries of pregnant women on way to hospitals in tribal areas.

Taking into account the gravity of the situation, district Collector VJ Kumar formed district-level squads comprising district, sub-division and block-level officials to monitor the programmes on routine basis by visiting the anganwadi centres to ensure proper utilisation of welfare schemes.

The squads will keep a track of mid-day meal programmes, immunisation, distribution of food among women and children at anganwadi centres and directly interact with beneficiaries.

The squad will report to the Collector directly for further course of action.

Meanwhile, the district administration has directed all CDPOs of the district to display photographs of every child and mother coming under government schemes in anganwadi centres. The CDPOs have also been directed to visit anganwadi centres in their jurisdiction and link their activities with GPRS for proper monitoring of the schemes.This is for the first time in the State that activities of anganwadi centres have been put on GPRS.