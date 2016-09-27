Home States Odisha

CAG rapS GOVT for paddy mess

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Dept pulled up for showing undue favour to millers

Published: 27th September 2016 05:28 AM

BHUBANESWAR: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has rapped the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department for showing undue favour to private rice millers for custom milling of paddy despite huge arrears pending against them.

Performance audit of the department by the premier audit agency has detected that 211 millers of six out of eight test-checked districts having no licence from competent authorities, were allowed to mill paddy for delivery of rice to Food Corporation of India (FCI).

As many as 1,523 rice mills operate in the State. The rice millers are required to get licence from State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Inspector of Factories and Boilers (IF&B) and Regulated Market Committee (RMC) for operating their mills.

In case of 769 mills, validity of SPCB licence expired on September 1, 2014 while 904 have invalid IF&B certificates and 565 mills have no approval from RMCs concerned.

“In three cases, despite default in delivery of 2,594 tonnes of custom milled rice (CMR) valued at `5.44 crore, personal property of millers could not be attached as per terms and conditions of the agreement due to non-availability of property details,” the CAG report for General and Social Sector for year ending March, 2015 stated.

It further detected short delivery of 72,000 tonnes of CMR during 2010-15 from the test-checked districts of Bargarh, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Rayagada. Though the cost of rice was valued at `168.56 crore, only `3.38 crore has been recovered.

“There was also misappropriation of 11,243 tonnes of paddy valuing `40.78 crore by 20 millers in three of these districts,” the report said.

Authorised agency procured excess paddy than that of marketable surplus.

About 17,982 quintals of paddy were procured from 44 farmers who had no agricultural land.

Taking serous objection to arbitrary reduction of two to four kg of paddy on the plea that paddy quality is below fair average quality (FAQ), the audit report said an estimated 2.51 lakh tonnes of paddy worth `305.17 crore were unduly passed onto the millers during 2010-15 at the cost of farmers.

