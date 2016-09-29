BHUBANESHWAR: As many as 1,358 farmers, including 155 women, have committed suicide in the state during eight years from 2007 to 2014.

Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy informed this to the Assembly today while replying to a question from Dilip Ray, BJP.

Quoting the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report, the Minister said 240 farmers committed suicide in 2007, 260 in 2008, 154 in 2009, 162 in 2010, 144 in 2011, 146 in 2012, 150 in 2013 and 102 farmers have committed suicide in 2014.

Of the 155 women farmers who committed suicide, highest number of 70 cases were reported in 2007, 15 cases in 2008, 11 in 2009, 17 in 2010, 6 in 2011, 25 in 2012, 7 in 2013 and 4 in 2014.

The Minister, however, did not mention about the number of suicide cases reported during 2015 and 2016.

The state government has been consistently maintaining that farmers' suicides are not related to crop loss or debt burden. It attributed the suicide cases to health related problems or family disturbances.

Since the state government is not recognising the farmers suicide is an outcome of agrarian distress, there is no provision of compensation to the family of the deceased.

Responding to Ray on government assistance, the Agriculture Minister said he has no information about the kind of compensation provided to the affected families.

Replying to another question, Maharathi said only 28.9 per cent of the total crop produced in the state come from the irrigated land.

The Minister said that the which referred to agriculture statistics of the Ministry of Agriculture ,

As per the Odisha Economic Survey report 2015-16, 33.2 per cent of paddy, 3 per cent of pulses and 16 per cent of oilseeds are produced in irrigated areas and these figures are based on statistics of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Maharathy said 99.5 per cent of paddy in Punjab, 99.9 per cent in Haryana, 97.1 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, 93.7 per cent in Tamil Nadu, 90.2 Per cent in Jammu and Kashmir, 61.5 per cent in Gujarat, 61.2 per cent in Bihar, 75.2 per cent in Karnataka, 80.4 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and 99.9 per cent in Rajasthan are produced on irrigated land.

