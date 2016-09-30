Dead worms found in mid-day meal

BALANGIR: Once again, the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme of the Government has been embroiled in a controversy after dead worms were found in the meal at Ranipali Primary School.
On Tuesday, a few students of the school found worms in their rice plates. School authorities were alerted by the staff after students complained to their teachers.
After being informed, parents rushed to the school and staged a protest over the incident. However, teachers allegedly refused to acknowledge their fault citing that the rice was cooked that was supplied to them.
Later, parents, led by social activist Arun Mishra, brought the issue to the notice of the Sub-Collector.
Meanwhile, the Sub-Collector has asked the school authorities to stop serving MDM to students till further orders. Balangir Block Development Officer (BDO) has been asked to inquire into the incident.
Locals alleged that with growing number of such cases in the State, the MDM programme has failed to meet its objectives.
Ranipali Primary School, 15 km away from Balangir town, has more than 100 students.
