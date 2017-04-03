BJD leaders deserting party, claims Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Riding high on his party’s success in the recent panchayat elections, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday claimed that large scale desertion from the ruling BJD has started.

Stating that the people’s disenchantment towards the ruling BJD is growing, the Union Minister said the common people have already accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader.

Asserting that the people have made up their mind for a change in the State, Pradhan said joining of large number of people from other political parties in BJP is indicative of the his party’s increasing popularity. The Union Minister said this while welcoming leaders from Congress and BJD into BJP.

“After enrolling over 30 lakh members into the BJP, we have been making constant efforts to strengthen the party structure at booth level. We are confident that the party will grow even bigger in size in the coming days,” he added.

Replying to a question on the national executive committee meeting scheduled on April 15 and 16, Pradhan said the agenda for the next meeting will be prepared on the basis of the recently held elections to Assemblies of five States and panchayat elections in Odisha.

The national executive of the party will chalk out strategy for the General Elections in 2019 when the Odisha Assembly will also go to poll.

Reacting to Pradhan’s statement, BJD spokesperson Pratap Dev said the party is prepared to take up the challenge in the 2019 election.

Dismissing the Union Minister’s claim of BJD leaders deserting the party, Dev said it is a figment of Pradhan’s imagination.

A large number of Congress and BJD leaders from Angul, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Cuttack and Nuapada districts joined the BJP at a function here. Fomer MLA Sitakanta Mishra of Congress and his supporters were among the new entrant to BJP. Popular Ollywood comedian Harihar Mohapatra also joined BJP.