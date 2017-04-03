Home States Odisha

BJD leaders deserting party, claims Pradhan

Riding high on his party’s success in the recent panchayat elections, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday claimed that large scale desertion from the rul

Published: 03rd April 2017 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2017 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Riding high on his party’s success in the recent panchayat elections, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday claimed that large scale desertion from the ruling BJD has started.

Stating that the people’s disenchantment towards the ruling BJD is growing, the Union Minister said the common people have already accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader.
Asserting that the people have made up their mind for a change in the State, Pradhan said joining of large number of people from other political parties in BJP is indicative of the his party’s increasing popularity. The Union Minister said this while welcoming leaders from Congress and BJD into BJP.
“After enrolling over 30 lakh members into the BJP, we have been making constant efforts to strengthen the party structure at booth level. We are confident that the party will grow even bigger in size in the coming days,” he added.

Replying to a question on the national executive committee meeting scheduled on April 15 and 16, Pradhan said the agenda for the next meeting will be prepared on the basis of the recently held elections to Assemblies of five States and panchayat elections in Odisha.
The national executive of the party will chalk out strategy for the General Elections in 2019 when the Odisha Assembly will also go to poll.
Reacting to Pradhan’s statement, BJD spokesperson Pratap Dev said the party is prepared to take up the challenge in the 2019 election.
Dismissing the Union Minister’s claim of BJD leaders deserting the party, Dev said it is a figment of Pradhan’s imagination.  
A large number of Congress and BJD leaders from Angul, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Cuttack and Nuapada districts joined the BJP at a function here. Fomer MLA Sitakanta Mishra of Congress and his supporters were among the new entrant to BJP. Popular Ollywood comedian Harihar Mohapatra also joined BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp