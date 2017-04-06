Cabinet okays dept merger  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With greater devolution of power and funds to gram panchayats, the State Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for merger of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) wing with Panchayati Raj department.



After the merger, the department has been renamed as Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department. Earlier, RWSS was part of the Rural Development department.



Provision of safe drinking water being top priority of the State Government, this will go a long way in addressing the emerging drinking water needs of people in rural areas, Chief Secretary AP Padhi said.



The Cabinet also approved a proposal to rename Women and Child Development department as Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Department and General Administration department as General Administration and Public Grievances department.



Prior to this, Public Grievance and Pension Administration was a separate department. A separate Directorate for Mission Shakti will also be created.



Other decisions taken in the Cabinet meet include supply of 200 acres of land free of cost for establishment of a permanent campus of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Berhampur.