Home States Odisha

Tribals demand K Nagar victims’ palms back

A delegation of tribals from Kalinga Nagar have demanded the Jajpur administration to hand over the chopped palms of five anti-displacement protesters, who were killed in 2006 firing.

Published: 08th April 2017 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2017 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chopped palms kept in a box | express

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A delegation of tribals from Kalinga Nagar have demanded the Jajpur administration to hand over the chopped palms of five anti-displacement protesters, who were killed in 2006 firing. The chopped palms have been kept in a box by the administration for the past 11 years.  
The delegation, under the banner of Bisthapan Birodhi Jan Manch (BBJM), met Sub-Collector on Friday and submitted a memorandum.

They said the administration should conduct DNA tests and give the palms to them so that those are cremated. While cremation of the bodies was done after the firing incident, the death rituals are still incomplete as chopped palms have not been cremated, said  Rabindra Jarika, secretary of BBJM. As many as 12 tribals were killed in police firing in Kalinga Nagar during a protest against construction of a compound wall of Tata Steel project.

Postmortem of seven bodies was conducted normally but doctors at the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital had to  cut the palms of Ram Gagrai, Ati Jamuda, Landu Jarika, Bhagaban Sae and Mukuta Bankira to obtain fingerprints as the faces of the five tribals were disfigured in the firing. Although the bodies were handed over to their relatives, the palms were kept in the District Headquarters Hospital.
The shocking incident had caused hue and cry and the State Government was later directed by the Human Rights Commission to return the chopped off palms to the next kin of the victims. However, the tribals later refused to accept expressing their doubt over the genuineness of the palms.
The district administration then agreed to conduct DNA test on the chopped palms for identification of the victims and preserved them in a club at Ambagadia in Kalinga Nagar. Meanwhile, 11 years have lapsed and no DNA test has been conducted.
Jajpur Collector NC Dhal said district administration would take appropriate steps in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp