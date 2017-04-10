Odisha’s maritime sector sinks in neglect

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha is ready to take off with a new investment and industrial policy, maritime sector in the State has remained neglected for too long.

Odisha, which has a glorious maritime past, has not made any significant attempt to think of water transportation system despite the fact that the State is full of rivers.

A report of United Nations Conference Trade and Development (UNCTD) indicates that 66 per cent of World trade is carried out by waterways, 16 per cent by roadways, 6 per cent by railways and 4 per cent by airways.

Even as transportation of goods by sea or over water remains the cheapest form of transport available after pipeline system, the State has failed to proportionately invest in maritime sector in spite of having nearly 480 km of vast coastline and five big rivers.

A seafarer Captain Prasanta Kumar Padhi said with rapid industrialisation taking place in Odisha, the transportation sector needs to be futuristic. ‘’We need to take a cue from Mississippi, Yellow River, Danube and Hidrovia network of Parana and Paraguay rivers in South America that carries nearly 40 million tonnes of cargo per year,’’ he said.

Apart from developing more waterways, the State Government should also relocate industrial units to river banks to reduce logistic and handling cost. It will create lakhs of jobs in industries, inland shipping, ship building, river cruise and other allied industries, he said.

Every river mouth in Odisha was a port in the days of yore and also played a major role in exporting Indian culture, Buddhism and its way of life to South East Asia. The State needs to reverse-engineer the same success and get all its river mouth ready for small feeder-containers, Roll on and Roll off (RO-RO) vessels.

Citing that transportation of goods by road is prohibitively expensive compared to water-borne transport, vice-president in a shipping company Captain Nakiran Velluswamy Mudaliar said Odisha is gifted with rivers and man-made canals which can be made navigable with suitable measures and building of lock gates.

Though Odisha has signed MoU with Inland Waterway Authority of India for the proposed National Waterway-5, Padhi lamented the exclusion of British-era Orissa Coast Canal (OCC) from the project.

‘’The aim of the waterway may not be fulfilled if the canal is not included in the project. If the canal is excavated, it will help in overall development of north, east and central regions,’’ he added.