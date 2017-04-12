BJD ministers share stage with Pangi

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The BJD ministers on Tuesday left the party workers and locals confused by sharing the dais with suspended BJD leader Jayram Pangi. Higher Education Minister Pradeep Panigrahi and Sports Minister Sudam Marndi not only shared the stage with Pangi, who was suspended after the Zilla Parishad elections for anti-party slogans, they also had words of praise for him which left the anti-Pangi brigade baffled.

Attending functions for inauguration of a mini stadium and foundation stone laying for additional college building at Pottangi, Marndi addressed Pangi as district BJD president while Panigrahi praised his leadership and organisational skills in undivided Koraput. However, Pangi did not address the meeting.

Source said recently Pangi’s son Ashok Kumar was appointed Chairman of Koraput Regional Improvement Trust (KRIT) indicating that the process of lifting of suspension on Pangi has been initiated. Moreover, the growing popularity of the BJP may be one of the reasons for the party’s rethinking on Pangi.

The others leaders, who were suspended along with Pangi, alleged that MLAs and MP of Koraput are neglecting the issues bothering the district and not raising those in the Assembly and Parliament. Among others, Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi, ZP chairman Prabhu Jani, Sunabeda Municipality chairperson Subhashree Mallick, KRIT chairman and Pottangi chairman Jagatjyoti Pangi were present.