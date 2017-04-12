Home States Odisha

Mercury breaches 40 in the capital

The state capital sizzled on Tuesday as mercury breached the 40 degree celsius mark for the first time this summer.

Published: 12th April 2017 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2017 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Two daily wagers seek relief from the blistering heat in Bhubaneswar which recorded 40.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday | biswanath swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital sizzled on Tuesday as mercury breached the 40 degree Celsius mark for the first time this summer. The jump in day temperature in Bhubaneswar was prompted by a change in wind pattern which, interestingly, led to a marginal drop in mercury over interior and western districts of Odisha.

The maximum day temperature in the City read 40.6 degree Celsius while Malkangiri continued to be the hottest point in the State with the mercury reading 42.8 degree C. As many as 10 stations reported 40 degree C-plus temperature.

However, the hot conditions may abate across the State for at least a week (till April 18-19), thanks to a low pressure which is set to form over south Andaman Sea in next three to four days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea is likely to turn into a low pressure by April 14-15. This system is expected to move northwards and head to Central Bay of Bengal, running parallel to the eastern coast before turning towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coast.

Under influence of the system, moisture incursion will take place and it may bring in rain or thundershowers to some parts of the State. This will also help the heat wave abate.

Currently, there has been a drop in the day temperature over central and western districts which were reeling under a heat wave till last week. The day temperature in these districts had remained in the 42-43 degree C mark, at least two to three degree above normal.

However, the region has seen a marginal relief and the IMD attributes it to the change in wind pattern. “The south-westerly wind was heating up the interior and western pockets as it blows across the arid

Rayalseema and Telangana regions. However, the wind patten has changed to north west which is why the coastal pockets like Bhubaneswar felt the pinch on Tuesday while other areas saw a dip in mercury,” Director, IMD, Odisha Sarat Chandra Sahu said.

Although there is no Western Disturbance over northern India as of now, the north-western States have not heated up as yet. After April 18-19, there is a strong likelihood that the coastal as well as western districts may witness a rise in the temperature again.

On Tuesday, moisture in Bhubaneswar fell to 15-20 per cent which also added to the discomfort level among the denizens. Earlier, it was hovering about 50 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
temperature rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp