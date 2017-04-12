Mercury breaches 40 in the capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital sizzled on Tuesday as mercury breached the 40 degree Celsius mark for the first time this summer. The jump in day temperature in Bhubaneswar was prompted by a change in wind pattern which, interestingly, led to a marginal drop in mercury over interior and western districts of Odisha.

The maximum day temperature in the City read 40.6 degree Celsius while Malkangiri continued to be the hottest point in the State with the mercury reading 42.8 degree C. As many as 10 stations reported 40 degree C-plus temperature.

However, the hot conditions may abate across the State for at least a week (till April 18-19), thanks to a low pressure which is set to form over south Andaman Sea in next three to four days.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea is likely to turn into a low pressure by April 14-15. This system is expected to move northwards and head to Central Bay of Bengal, running parallel to the eastern coast before turning towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coast.

Under influence of the system, moisture incursion will take place and it may bring in rain or thundershowers to some parts of the State. This will also help the heat wave abate.

Currently, there has been a drop in the day temperature over central and western districts which were reeling under a heat wave till last week. The day temperature in these districts had remained in the 42-43 degree C mark, at least two to three degree above normal.

However, the region has seen a marginal relief and the IMD attributes it to the change in wind pattern. “The south-westerly wind was heating up the interior and western pockets as it blows across the arid

Rayalseema and Telangana regions. However, the wind patten has changed to north west which is why the coastal pockets like Bhubaneswar felt the pinch on Tuesday while other areas saw a dip in mercury,” Director, IMD, Odisha Sarat Chandra Sahu said.

Although there is no Western Disturbance over northern India as of now, the north-western States have not heated up as yet. After April 18-19, there is a strong likelihood that the coastal as well as western districts may witness a rise in the temperature again.

On Tuesday, moisture in Bhubaneswar fell to 15-20 per cent which also added to the discomfort level among the denizens. Earlier, it was hovering about 50 per cent.