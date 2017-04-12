Naveen’s flip-flop on Ministry rejig

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday kept his partymen on tenterhooks by first denying the possibility of a Ministry reshuffle at New Delhi and making a turn around after reaching the State Capital.

“I am thinking over it, let us see what happens,” the CM told mediapersons on his return from a five-day visit to New Delhi. A few hours earlier, Naveen had said in New Delhi that he had not given any thought to a Ministry reshuffle.

Sources said the CM is yet to decide when to go for the Ministry reshuffle exercise in view of the ensuing national executive meeting of BJP here on April 15 and 16 amidst talks that several BJD leaders are in touch with the saffron party to cross over. Before his New Delhi visit, the CM had said on two different occasions that he will look into the matter.

Talks of a reshuffle in Ministry had gained ground following the not so impressive performance of BJD in Zilla Parishad (ZP) polls in February in which the tally of the ruling party dropped to 473 from 651 in 2012. The party lost in districts represented by several Ministers where the BJP emerged as a force. The BJP put up a strong fight against the BJD by winning 293 ZP zones.

There was a Ministry reshuffle buzz after the Twitter spat between two senior MPs over the issue of a BJP engineered split in the party. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram had also claimed that many BJD MPs, MLAs and former leaders are in touch with the BJP to join the party after its impressive performance in the recently held Assembly polls in four States. The CM had dismissed Oram’s statement as wishful thinking.

The CM also denied any differences among party MPs after a meeting of the BJD Parliamentary Party at New Delhi on Monday. Naveen told mediapersons at New Delhi that legendary leader Biju Patnaik deserves the Bharat Ratna. ‘’I think he certainly deserves it, very much,” he said.

On being asked about Odisha’s demand for Special Category Status, he said, “It is a long standing demand of the State.”

He also reiterated that the national executive of the BJP will have no impact on people of Odisha.