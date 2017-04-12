Security overdrive for BJP mega meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP national executive meet is all set to stage the biggest security exercise in the State Capital. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presence of 40 Union Ministers and Chief Minister of 13 States is going to witness arrangements which were not seen in this part before.

If sources are to be believed, the VVIPs will be flown in and out of the State by more than a dozen special flights for which elaborate arrangements are being mounted at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

A team of Special Protection Group (SPG) led by IG YK Jethwa had a meeting with DGP KB Singh, Police Commissioner YB Khurania and a host of officers from different security agencies and administrative departments here on Tuesday.

The Advance Security Line (ASL) meeting, as it is called, took stock of the arrangements at Raj Bhawan, Biju Patnaik Airport, Janta Maidan and hotels along with the route chart. The team members also visited all these points. The meeting also reviewed security arrangements, convoy plan, route chart and parking plans for different kind of protectees.

The team members may go to Lingaraj Temple on Wednesday as PM Modi is likely to offer puja during his presence for the two-day meet on April 15 and 16. However, the PMO is yet to approve the plan for temple visit.

The BJP has also created a media room at Pal Heights as over 130 members of national and international media will converge here to cover the event. Over 330 BJP delegates will also take part in the meet.