Cow protection activists rescue 76 cattle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of cow protection activists on Tuesday intercepted a cattle-laden truck at Palasuni Square and rescued 76 bovines from the vehicle. While the driver of the vehicle managed to flee, police detained another person who was present inside the truck.

Sources said total 15 vehicles laden with cattle from Khurda were proceeding on National Highway 16 towards West Bengal. On the basis of a tip-off, cow protection activists tried to stop the vehicles at Jatni Gate and Khandagiri but the latter managed to escape from these points.

Later another group, which was standing guard at Rasulgarh, intercepted two vehicles after a chase near Palasuni Sqaure. Sources said the driver of one truck fired at the activists and drove away. However, another truck was stopped by around 28 youths.

The vehicle and the cattle were handed over to Mancheswar Police which registered a case and shifted the bovines to a Goshala in Jagatsinghpur.