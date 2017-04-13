Woman Maoist killed in encounter, civilian injured

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A Woman Maoist, Kantamani Hareka was killed in an encounter with security personnel at Dhayagurah forest area in the bordering areas of Koraput and Rayagada early on Wednesday. A civilian, also a woman, was also injured in the incident. She is undergoing treatment.

Kantamani alias Padma was an area committee member of the CPI (Maoist). Police also recovered two live IEDs, as many guns, detonators, walkie talkie sets, 12 pairs of Maoist uniforms and Maoist literature from the spot. Koraput SP, Charan Singh Meena said police were tipped off about presence of 15 to 17 armed Maoists of Koraput division near Dhayagurah forest.

The Red rebels were apparently planning to trigger a blast on the Koraput-Rayagada highway targeting security personnel patrolling the area, he said.

Acting on the intelligence, an operation was launched at 5.45 am by police, Special Operation Group (SOG) and jawans of District Voluntary Force (DVF). While the squad was searching the forest, a group of armed Maoists opened fire at the security men who retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for 30 minutes before Maoists fled the spot.

During search, police found Kantamani’s body. She belonged to Kambivelli village under Peda Borgi panchayat of Narayanpatna block in Koraput district. The SP said, it appeared that the group had members belonging to Nandapur area committee and third central regional committee of Koraput division of the CPI (Maoist).

Kantamani was allegedly involved in killing police personnel in Sunki ghat under Pottangi police limits earlier in January besides a host of other criminal cases. The civilian woman, Male Miniaka of Tudu Leleri village located close to the forest, has been admitted to a local hospital where her condition is stable now.