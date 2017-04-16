Memo over tax collection

By Express News Service

BARGARH: After collecting both Land Cess and Holding Tax from property under Bargarh Municipal limits, the district administration will be forced to stop the practice after an organisation took up the matter with the administration.

According to Section 4 of Orissa Cess Act, 1962, a property, which has already been assessed for Holding under the Odisha Municipal Act, cannot be subjected to levy of land cess by Revenue authorities. Similarly, those living outside the jurisdiction of Municipal limits are subject to payment of land tax and cess with the revenue authorities.

However, with many villages in the periphery of Municipal limits being merged with the town, residents of the new Wards are paying not only holding tax, but also land tax and cess. Ironically, the issue had gone unnoticed by the State Government. A local organisation, Chetana, has submitted a memorandum to Bargarh tehsildar in this connection.