Online fraud busted, main accused held

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police has succeeded in arresting Santosh Shaw (37), the principal accused involved in the online fraud of `25 lakh, from Kolkata.

Sources said on Tuesday, a team of police arrested Santosh of Chalkbidulia under Mansur Chowk police limits in Bihar from Kolkata and brought him on transit remand to Cuttack on Saturday for investigation. Police also seized a gold bar weighing about 17.5 grams and some SIM cards from his possession.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, DCP Sanjeev Arora said Sanjeev Das of CDA had filed an FIR with Markatnagar police on December 18, 2016 alleging withdrawal of `25.11 lakh from his daughter Salini Das’ account through online transfer without their knowledge.

In January, police had arrested five persons including three Kolkata-based men and two BSNL employees of Salepur Telecom Sub-Division for their involvement in online fraud.

During investigation, police ascertained that Santosh along with Bikash Shaw of Kakinada in Jagadal area were organising the racket and accessing the registered mobile numbers (RMN) of the account holders having huge amount of deposits in their account by hacking their internet banking system with help of some Nigerians, said Arora and added that Santosh was involved in similar cases in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.