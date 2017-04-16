OPSC aspirants seek more exam attempts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Civil service aspirants, who have surpassed the qualifying age after appearing the test last year and are victims of irregular examinations, have sought two more compensatory attempts.

Though the State civil service examination is supposed to be held every year, the aspirants alleged that the test was conducted only five times in the last 16 years.

While many candidates could not avail all four attempts due to irregular exams, several others failed to crack it after the introduction of Civil Service Aptitude Test (CSAT) papers in 2015 on the patterns of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Since thousands of aspirants are from rural background with Odia medium, the CSAT papers of English, Mathematics and Reasoning came as bolt from the blue for them and urban candidates from English medium background took advantage of it.

They said even as the UPSC gave one additional chance with 33 per cent qualifying mark for CSAT paper in prelims, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) did not set any qualifying percentage in its one extra attempt.

“We demand that the Commission should set qualifying mark for CSAT papers, two additional attempts for those who have exceeded age limit and raise upper age limit from 32 to 40 like 13 other States including West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh where it is 40,” said an aspirant.

Although following a direction of the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT), the OPSC had given one additional attempt last year, it did not enhance the upper age limit.

Meanwhile, the aspirants have submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention into the matter.