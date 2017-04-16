Home States Odisha

OPSC aspirants seek more exam attempts

Civil service aspirants, who have surpassed the qualifying age after appearing the test last year and are victims of irregular examinations, have sought two more compensatory attempts.

Published: 16th April 2017 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2017 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Civil service aspirants, who have surpassed the qualifying age after appearing the test last year and are victims of irregular examinations, have sought two more compensatory attempts.
Though the State civil service examination is supposed to be held every year, the aspirants alleged that the test was conducted only five times in the last 16 years.

While many candidates could not avail all four attempts due to irregular exams, several others failed to crack it after the introduction of Civil Service Aptitude Test (CSAT) papers in 2015 on the patterns of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Since thousands of aspirants are from rural background with Odia medium, the CSAT papers of English, Mathematics and Reasoning came as bolt from the blue for them and urban candidates from English medium background took advantage of it.

They said even as the UPSC gave one additional chance with 33 per cent qualifying mark for CSAT paper in prelims, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) did not set any qualifying percentage in its one extra attempt.

“We demand that the Commission should set qualifying mark for CSAT papers, two additional attempts for those who have exceeded age limit and raise upper age limit from 32 to 40 like 13 other States including West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh where it is 40,” said an aspirant.

Although following a direction of the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT), the OPSC had given one additional attempt last year, it did not enhance the upper age limit.

Meanwhile, the aspirants have submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp