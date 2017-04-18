Urban Sketchers put heritage on canvas

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With an objective to present ancient structures through art and story telling, the Bhubaneswar chapter of Urban Sketchers on Sunday started its maiden drawing on location from Old Town area of the City. In their first attempt, the Urban Sketchers sketched the Mukteswar-Kedargouri temple complex.

Urban sketchers are part of a global community which practises drawing on location every weekend in cities across the world. The idea behind the effort is to imbibe culture and heritage among youths and connect them with the ancient past of a city.
The sketches were later displayed on the precincts of Mukteswar Temple during a session titled 'show and tell'. The sketches will be preserved and displayed for public viewing on special occasions. Next Sunday, the group has planned to sketch the banks of Bindusagar. "We will draw sketches of the Bindusagar water front from Kedar Gouri Lane Square to Old Dharmashala," a group member said.
Currently, there are 23 members in Urban Sketchers Group in Bhubaneswar and they have planned to sketch temples in the first phase. They will move to Unit I and Unit II areas, police stations, Gol Market and other prominent old buildings of the City at a later stage.

The members maintain a network of blogs and online groups where the drawings accompanied by stories are shared with co-members in other parts of the world. The group was started in 2007 by Seattle-based journalist and illustrator Gabriel Campanario. Campanario created an online forum for all sketchers and exhorted them to draw cities by being on the location and not from photos or memory.

