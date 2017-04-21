Ban on mobile phones of Plus Two evaluators

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education Department on Thursday directed Plus Two evaluators not to carry mobile phones inside evaluation centres.

Currently, the second phase of Plus Two evaluation is on at 52 evaluation centres set up across the State. Nineteen of these centres are being used for digital evaluation of Science and Commerce answer papers.

Following allegations of evaluators using mobile phones inside evaluation centres, School and Mass Education Minister Debi Mishra has directed the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) to ban use of cell phones inside these centres. The Minister also asked the Council to submit inquiry report on centres where mobile phones were previously used. He said rules pertaining to correction of Plus Two answer sheets should be followed strictly failing which action will be taken against evaluators and Council officials concerned.

The first phase of correction of Plus Two answer sheets had started on April 6 and concluded on April 14. Second phase correction of answer sheets of main papers of all the three streams will conclude on April 27.

The CHSE plans to declare the results of Science stream by May second week. Results of Arts and Commerce streams will be announced in June.