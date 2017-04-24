Odisha Assembly to convene special session to clear GST Bill

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A two-day special session of the Assembly has been convened in May to pass the Odisha Goods and Services Tax (OGST) bill, which is a mandatory requirement before the proposed nationwide implementation of uniform GST.

The decision to convene a special session was approved by Governor SC Jamir. The special session to be held on May 18 and 19 will also pass the Odisha VAT Amendment Bill.

A workshop will also be organised on May 17 for the MLAs by a central team to discuss the nuances of the new nationwide tax regime. The special session is also likely to discuss several issues including the State's share, losses and gains from the GST regime.