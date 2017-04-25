Controversy intensifies as freedom fighter Laxmi Indira Panda's grandson still untraceable

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Controversy surrounding freedom fighter Laxmi Indira Panda's missing grandson, Babula Panda, intensified when the Youth Congress lodged an FIR and demanded action against Union minister of State for petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan. State Police said the youth has criminal antecedents.



Working president of the Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress (OPYC), Loknath Maharathy, who filed the FIR accompanied by other Youth Congress leaders, alleged that Pradhan had taken a lead role in selecting families of martyrs who were felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan here.



Pradhan has demeaned his constitutional position by resorting to such cheap politics, he said. Meanwhile, alleging that there is threat to Babula Panda, the BJP on Tuesday demanded that police immediately trace him and provide protection to his family members.



Alleging that Jeypore’s local BJD leaders were involved in Babula’s disappearance, BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty demanded that former minister and BJD leader Rabinarayan Nanda’s phone details should be examined by police.



Stating that there is no reason why Babula, a healthy young man, should go missing from Bhubaneswar, Mohanty alleged that the incident is a conspiracy to defame the BJP.



The BJP has accused the ruling BJD of engineering the disappearance, which the latter rejected. Babula has been missing since April 16, after his parents were felicitated by PM Modi.



The family got separated at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station while returning to Jeypore in Koraput district.



Chief minister Naveen Patnaik had directed the DGP to trace Babula Panda. "Babula Panda might have gone somewhere after a quarrel with his brother," the DGP said, adding that the brothers fought over their missing mother.



While his mother was located at Balasore, Babula Panda is still missing.



Asked about any development in investigations, the DGP said the police are in touch with Babula Panda’s family members.