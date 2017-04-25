Working group meet to resolve dispute between IOCL and Odisha government inconclusive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The meeting of the working group to resolve dispute between the Odisha government and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on the former's decision to withdraw incentive of deferred payment of VAT by the Paradip oil refinery remained inconclusive today.

Odisha chief secretary AP Padhi told mediapersons after the meeting at New Delhi that no decision has been taken at the meeting. The required information was submitted to the working group for the next meeting to be held in the first week of May, he said.

Two meetings of the working group has already been held to resolve the dispute without any breakthrough so far. Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan, however, hoped that a solution can be found through discussion in the working group. Finance minister Pradip Amat said he

expected that the Centre would agree to the points raised by the Odisha government in the interest of the state.

The State Government had announced on February 23 that it has withdrawn the incentive of deferred payment of VAT for 11 years by IOCL's oil refinery project at Paradip. A decision to this effect was

taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by chief minister Naveen Patnaik on February 22.

The state government maintained the amount of deferred payment would be Rs 69,892 crore because of the delay in commissioning of the project by IOCL. Announcing the decision in the assembly, the

finance minister had said the loss to the exchequer will be Rs 22,745 crore.

At the time of signing of the MoU, the amount of deferred VAT was projected at Rs 9763 crore and the loss to the exchequer at Rs 4,412 crore. As per the MoU signed between the State Government and

IOCL in 2004, the project should have been completed in 2009-10, he said.

The state government had also objected to the raising of the capacity of the refinery nine million tonne per annum to 15 million tonne per year, he said.

The IOCL had, however, maintained that the amount of VAT deferment for 11 years as computed by the State Government at Rs 69,892 crore at nominal basis seemed to astronomically high. After withdrawing

the incentive for deferred payment of VAT, the state government had served a demand note on IOCL for payment of Rs 1485 crore VAT.

On a petition filed by the IOCL, the High Court had asked the state government to keep the demand note abeyance and directed that a working group should be formed to examine the issue within two months.

The working group comprises of Secretary, Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, Chief Secretary of Odisha and Commercial Taxes Commissioner apart from top officials of IOCL. The panel will present its views to the HC.