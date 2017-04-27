Sundargarh records 86.19 pass per cent in Odisha HSC

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/ RAYAGADA: Sundargarh district recorded 86.19 pass percentage in the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, the results of which were declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Wednesday.

District Education Officer (DEO) DC Behera said all 25,256 students who had appeared at the Matriculation examination cleared it. Results of 25,161 students were published and 21,686 students cleared the examination while the marks of 95 students were not published for malpractice. The DEO said, 38 students secured A1 rank, while 739 bagged A2 and 2,232 secured B1 grade.

Among schools, Deepika Ispat Sikhya Sadan, a free school set up by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) for the underprivileged children, recorded cent percent pass result. Out of the 34 successful students Sashikant Sahu emerged topper and is listed in A2 grade (80 to 89 per cent) while Sanjana Nayak emerged second topper to find place in B1 grade (70 to 79 per cent).

In the southern district of Rayagada, 88.69 per cent students cleared the examination. According to sources, out of 10,097 students who appeared at the examination, 8,956 cleared it.

Of them 4616 are girls and 4340 boys. Three students have secured A1 position followed by 102 in A2 position.