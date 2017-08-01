Home States Odisha

Water recedes from Jajpur  

39 villages of Bari and Korei blocks continue to be marooned in the district
Even as flood situation improved in Jajpur district on Monday, thousands of villagers in Bari and Korei blocks continued to be marooned. Death toll due to flood rose to two in the district.

Published: 01st August 2017 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2017 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

An inundated village in Bari block of Jajpur district | Express

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Even as flood situation improved in Jajpur district on Monday, thousands of villagers in Bari and Korei blocks continued to be marooned. Death toll due to flood rose to two in the district. As many as 39 villages in both the blocks have been affected but situation continues to be grim in Bari. Dozens of villages under 13 gram panchayats of Bari are waterlogged and villagers are spending sleepless nights as power supply has been snapped since Saturday. “It is three days since flood water entered our village after Brahmani breached its embankment at Bankasahi on Saturday. But none from the administration or any social organisation has reached us till now,” said a flood victim of Anyaspur in Bari block.


Bari block administration sources said flood situation in several areas has improved as water level in Brahmani dropped by three feet at Bari on Monday. However, many villages are still flooded.
Bari BDO Maheswar Sethy informed that 25 free kitchens have been opened in different panchayats of the block and cooked food is being provided to the victims. 


Apart from flattened rice and jaggery, cattle fodder is being distributed to people in marooned areas through boats, Sethy added.Meanwhile, flood water has started receding from villages in Jajpur,  Barachana, Danagadi, Rasulpur and Dharmasala blocks. Jajpur Collector is monitoring the relief operation.

Comments

