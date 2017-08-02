Home States Odisha

Sexual harassment slur on Odia writer

The literary circle of the State is abuzz over a controversy that a noted writer and columnist made sexual innuendos to women writers to allegedly help them further their literary careers.

Published: 02nd August 2017 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2017 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The literary circle of the State is abuzz over a controversy that a noted writer and columnist made sexual innuendos to women writers to allegedly help them further their literary careers.

The incident came to fore after a lady lecturer posted screenshots of mobile conversation between the columnist and a woman poet on her Facebook wall a few days back leaving the fraternity shaken.
With the incident creating a flutter, a group of intellectuals led by former Vice-Chancellor of Utkal Culture University, Bimalendu Mohanty and senior journalist Pradosh Patnaik met State Commission for Women (SCW) Chairperson Lopamudra Buxipatra seeking a fair investigation and action against the writer.

In the complaint, Mohanty attached copies of the sleazy chat messages allegedly sent by the writer to the poet seeking sexual favours along with some newspaper clippings.  Contacted, Buxipatra said an investigation has been initiated following the written complaint.
“They have not filed the complaint against any individual. We are first trying to ascertain the truth and have asked for details from the newspaper. Efforts are on to contact the victims. Further action will be taken after preliminary investigation,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp