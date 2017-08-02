Sexual harassment slur on Odia writer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The literary circle of the State is abuzz over a controversy that a noted writer and columnist made sexual innuendos to women writers to allegedly help them further their literary careers.

The incident came to fore after a lady lecturer posted screenshots of mobile conversation between the columnist and a woman poet on her Facebook wall a few days back leaving the fraternity shaken.

With the incident creating a flutter, a group of intellectuals led by former Vice-Chancellor of Utkal Culture University, Bimalendu Mohanty and senior journalist Pradosh Patnaik met State Commission for Women (SCW) Chairperson Lopamudra Buxipatra seeking a fair investigation and action against the writer.

In the complaint, Mohanty attached copies of the sleazy chat messages allegedly sent by the writer to the poet seeking sexual favours along with some newspaper clippings. Contacted, Buxipatra said an investigation has been initiated following the written complaint.

“They have not filed the complaint against any individual. We are first trying to ascertain the truth and have asked for details from the newspaper. Efforts are on to contact the victims. Further action will be taken after preliminary investigation,” she said.