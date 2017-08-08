Home States Odisha

Health administration move on safe delivery  

In a bid to ensure cent per cent institutional delivery in the tribal-dominated Gajapati district, Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal has asked the health administration to prepare a list of all the pregn

Published: 08th August 2017 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2017 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARALAKHEMUNDI :In a bid to ensure cent per cent institutional delivery in the tribal-dominated Gajapati district, Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal has asked the health administration to prepare a list of all the pregnant women. The ANMs, ASHA and anganwadi workers have been directed to prepare the list village-wise and bring the pregnant women to their nearby hospitals before time for safe delivery. 


While Paralakhemundi houses the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), there are eight Community Health Centres (CHCs), 12 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 136 sub-centres and a Government hospital at Nuagada in the district. But, only 11 health centres have proper delivery facilities.


The Collector has also asked the Health department to arrange special facilities for delivery in all the CHCs in order to check the infant and mother mortality rates. He directed the officials concerned to ensure power supply, drinking water facilities and toilet system at all health centres.Meanwhile, the district administration recently organised a training programme on skilled birth attendant for all the ANMs. The Collector has warned them of stringent action if any deviation is found during implementation of his order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp