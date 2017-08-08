Health administration move on safe delivery  

By Express News Service

PARALAKHEMUNDI :In a bid to ensure cent per cent institutional delivery in the tribal-dominated Gajapati district, Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal has asked the health administration to prepare a list of all the pregnant women. The ANMs, ASHA and anganwadi workers have been directed to prepare the list village-wise and bring the pregnant women to their nearby hospitals before time for safe delivery.



While Paralakhemundi houses the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), there are eight Community Health Centres (CHCs), 12 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 136 sub-centres and a Government hospital at Nuagada in the district. But, only 11 health centres have proper delivery facilities.



The Collector has also asked the Health department to arrange special facilities for delivery in all the CHCs in order to check the infant and mother mortality rates. He directed the officials concerned to ensure power supply, drinking water facilities and toilet system at all health centres.Meanwhile, the district administration recently organised a training programme on skilled birth attendant for all the ANMs. The Collector has warned them of stringent action if any deviation is found during implementation of his order.