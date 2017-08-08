Home States Odisha

Rout likens BJP leaders to wolves

Taking a dig at the BJP, Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout on Monday compared the Central Ministers with wolves who have unleashed a reign of terror in Niali.

By Express News Service

BARGARH :Taking a dig at the BJP, Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout on Monday compared the Central Ministers with wolves who have unleashed a reign of terror in Niali.Addressing a meeting on the schemes ‘Aama Gaon, Aama Bikash’ and ‘Aama Sahara, Aama Unnati’ launched by the State Government here, Rout said the BJP leaders are terrorising and misleading the people of Odisha. He warned people not to be fleeced by such wolves who are roaming in  tiger’s clothing. 


Questioning the commitment of BJP leaders towards the State, Rout said all that they have done is to glorify themselves and mislead people about the BJD. In a veiled attack on Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rout said, “We have a son who gets elected from another State after getting defeated in home turf.’’ He alleged that Pradhan has not spoken a word in favour of the State on Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the federal system of the country, he said the Centre was not doing any favour by giving grants to the State. The State gets back the share of its contribution as is the practice in a federal structure, Rout said. 


Terming Jawaharlal Nehru as a statesman and visionary, the Agriculture Minister reminded people that Hirakud Dam and Rourkela Steel Plant were his gifts to Odisha. He said Odisha was ahead in women empowerment and dared the Prime Minister to get the Bill on reservation for women passed in the Parliament.  In his address, Energy Minister Prafulla Mallick said unlike the BJP which is more into publicity than work, the BJD is action oriented and its workers need to reach out to people and inform them about the welfare measures taken up by the State Government. ‘’The State Government has been receiving awards for being the highest producer of paddy for three years in a row. But it is accused of doing nothing for farmers,’’ he said. Among others, Labour Minister Sushanta Singh, Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya, MP Prabhas Singh, district BJD president Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, State BYJD working president Sanjit Mohanty and president of Sambalpuri Bastralaya Sambit Acharya were present.

