Brahmani bridge turns death trap

ROURKELA:Commuting on the narrow and ill-managed Brahmani bridge on the crowded National Highway (NH) 143 is a nightmarish experience for the public. While the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to the pitiable condition of the bridge, commuters face a daunting task to negotiate through the stretch which is fraught with danger.

Rajesh Chaturvedi, a daily commuter, said fear grips his mind everyday while passing through the crowded bridge on his two-wheeler. While commuters like him are at an increased risk of facing accidents on the bridge, their families back home spend time in apprehension till their safe return.

The bridge, built almost six decades back over Brahmani river at Panposh, is the economic lifeline and a vital gateway to the Steel City of Rourkela. However, the bridge and the stretch from Hockey square to Vedvyas square on NH 143 have earned the notorious distinction of being ‘death traps’ for commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. This apart, bad road condition often brings traffic to a grinding halt leading to congestion on the NH stretch which witnesses huge industrial activities.

Sources said the NH stretch is replete with potholes while thick layers of silt have accumulated on the edges of the rickety bridge.

Kameshwar Choudhury, a resident of Vedvyas, said with rains, the silt deposits turn into slippery slurries. On many occasions, commuters have had narrow escape after their motorcycles skidded off road due to the slippery road, he said. A few years back, a bike-borne couple along with their minor daughter failed to find passage and was crushed to death by a trailer truck on the bridge.

Other residents said though the 75-metre stretch of the highway between Panposh square and the bridge is on a sloping path, heavy vehicles do not care to restrict the speed. Moreover, buses and auto-rickshaws often stop in the middle of the potholed sloping stretch to board passengers while vehicles can be found illegally parked, narrowing the road further.

Similarly, the stretch from western end of the bridge till Vedvyas is highly dangerous with heavy vehicles incessantly speeding on the highway. Trucks can also be found parked illegally on both sides of the stretch, thereby reducing the visibility of commuters and causing fatal mishaps on many occasions.

Prateek Kayal, a youth activist, said there is no traffic management on the risky bridge and the highway stretch though numerous lives have been lost in mishaps. He said ambulances and school buses often get caught in traffic jams for hours.

Newly-appointed Rourkela SP Uma Shankar Dash said after analysing the situation, adequate traffic personnel would be deployed and authorities concerned would be asked to repair the highway stretch, remove silt deposits and put up necessary signages.