Leopard hide seized, 1 held

BARIPADA: A leopard hide was seized and one Chandray Murmu arrested by forest officials of Bisoi range under Rairangpur division in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday. Murmu (22) of Dosisole village under Bangiriposi police limits.

Forest Range Officier Laxmidhar Behera said Murmu was arrested from Sasadapal Chhack near Asanbani village while he was waiting for a person to sell the leopard hide that measured 5.5 feet in length and 1.6 feet width.

The hide is suspected to be of a male leopard aged about seven to eight-years-old. The big cat might have been poisoned as there is no bullet or other injury mark on the hide, he added.

Murmu informed that he had purchased the hide from a poacher. He was arrested under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and will be produced before Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate at Baripada on Friday, Behera said.