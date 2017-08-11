Home States Odisha

Leopard hide seized, 1 held

A leopard hide was seized and one Chandray Murmu arrested by forest officials of Bisoi range under Rairangpur division in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

Published: 11th August 2017 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2017 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A leopard hide was seized and one Chandray Murmu arrested by forest officials of Bisoi range under Rairangpur division in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday. Murmu (22) of Dosisole village under Bangiriposi police limits.

Forest Range Officier Laxmidhar Behera said Murmu was arrested from Sasadapal Chhack near Asanbani village while he was waiting for a person to sell the leopard hide that measured 5.5 feet in length and 1.6 feet width.

The hide is suspected to be of a male leopard aged about seven to eight-years-old. The big cat might have been poisoned as there is no bullet or other injury mark on the hide, he added.
Murmu informed that he had purchased the hide from a poacher. He was arrested under Wildlife  (Protection) Act, 1972 and will be produced before Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate at Baripada on Friday, Behera said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp