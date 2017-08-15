Private operators unite against city bus service

Home States Odisha

SAMBALPUR: All six private bus owners’ associations (PBOAs) of undivided Sambalpur district have decided to unitedly fight against unauthorised operation of the city bus service and undue favour shown by the administration towards the operator of the service. Addressing media here on Monday, president of Sambalpur PBOA Subrat Panigrahi said a joint co-ordination committee (JCC) comprising associations of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, besides Kuchinda in Sambalpur district and Padampur in Bargarh district has been formed to take up the issue.

He informed that the JCC will submit memorandums to Collectors of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Deogarh besides Sub-Collectors of Kuchinda and Padampur sub-divisions over the issue. This apart, the panel will also submit memorandum to the Chief Minister and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to apprise them of the situation, Panigrahi said.Moreover, they will raise the issue in the ensuing general body meeting of Odisha PBOA scheduled to be held on August 18 at Chandikhole and try to mobilise the support of the State Body for their cause, he said.Panigrahi alleged that the city bus service has failed to fulfil the main objective of providing transportation to the urban population. 

He said as per the Government order, 65 per cent of the city buses should ply on intra-city routes and rest 35 per cent on inter-city routes. However, the Western Odisha Urban Transport Services Limited (WOUTSL), which is the apex body of the city bus service, is violating the order and 65 per cent of the buses are being allowed to run on inter-city routes. Moreover, the State Government is yet to come out with a clear picture on the radius within which the city bus service should operate, Panigrahi said. Paschim Odisha Paribahan Company (POPCO), the private operator which has partnered with WOUTSL to run the city bus service here, is making unhealthy competition with the private bus owners and also not maintaining the time schedule as per the permit condition, he alleged. POPCO is reluctant to run buses on unprofitable routes where communication needs to be strengthened, Panigrahi added.

