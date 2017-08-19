Home States Odisha

Prashant Dash granted bail

Prashant Dash, former chairman-cum-managing director of Seashore Group, was granted bail in the multi-hundred crore chit fund scam by the Orissa High Court (HC) on Friday.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Prashant Dash, former chairman-cum-managing director of Seashore Group, was granted bail in the multi-hundred crore chit fund scam by the Orissa High Court (HC) on Friday.
The ponzi firm chief has been behind bars for the last four years after he was arrested by Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch of State Police. While granting the bail, Justice CR Das set certain conditions to the accused. Das has been asked to deposit his passport and not leave the State without permission.

The scam was first investigated by EOW before the CBI took over the probe. The Central probe agency had submitted chargesheet in which the total volume of the deposit mobilisation was pegged at `578 crore. The ED too is probing into the money laundering aspect in the scam.

