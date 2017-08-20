Two rice millers held for `four crore fraud  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JAJPUR : At least two rice millers of Jajpur and Bhadrak were arrested by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Saturday for embezzling government rice quota worth `4 crore. The accused are Dilip Agrawalla of Mayurbhanj, who is the managing director of Sabitri Industries Pvt Limited in Badchana under Jajpur district and Pankaj Agrawalla of West Bengal, who is director of Ganapati Parboiling Industries Pvt Limited in Bhadrak.



While Dilip is accused of non-delivery of rice worth nearly `2.97 crore after taking paddy from Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation, Pankaj has allegedly not delivered rice worth `1.22 crore, informed BK Sharma, Crime Branch Special DG. The Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation had lodged two complaints in this regard after the accused failed to deliver the rice after procuring paddy. Subsequently, two police teams were formed to investigate the matter.



Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation limited had provided 62.239 quintals of paddy to Dilip for delivering 42.322.87 quintals of rice last year. However, he delivered only 24.402.12 quintals of rice and in the process, misappropriated over `2.97 crore. Similarly, the corporation had provided 66.046.94 quintals of paddy to Pankaj for delivering 44.911.92 quintals of rice in 2016 under the decentralised procurement system. Pankaj delivered only 36.395.94 quintals of rice and misappropriated over `1.22 crore. Pankaj would be produced in a court in West Burdwan, West Bengal. He will then be brought to Bhadrak on transit remand. Dilip will be produced in JMFC court at Chandikhol.