Home States Odisha

Two rice millers held for `four crore fraud  

At least two rice millers of Jajpur and Bhadrak were arrested by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Saturday for embezzling government rice quota worth `4 crore.

Published: 20th August 2017 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2017 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JAJPUR : At least two rice millers of Jajpur and Bhadrak were arrested by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Saturday for embezzling government rice quota worth `4 crore. The accused are Dilip Agrawalla of Mayurbhanj, who is the managing director  of Sabitri Industries Pvt Limited in Badchana under Jajpur district and Pankaj Agrawalla of West Bengal, who is director of Ganapati Parboiling Industries Pvt Limited in Bhadrak.


While Dilip is accused of non-delivery of rice worth nearly `2.97 crore after taking paddy from Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation, Pankaj has allegedly not delivered rice worth `1.22 crore, informed BK Sharma, Crime Branch Special DG. The Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation had lodged two complaints in this regard after the accused failed to deliver the rice after procuring paddy. Subsequently, two police teams were formed to investigate the matter.


Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation limited had provided 62.239 quintals of paddy to Dilip for delivering 42.322.87 quintals of rice last year. However, he delivered only 24.402.12 quintals of rice and in the process, misappropriated over `2.97 crore. Similarly, the corporation had provided 66.046.94 quintals of paddy to Pankaj for delivering 44.911.92 quintals of rice in 2016 under the decentralised procurement system. Pankaj delivered only 36.395.94 quintals of rice and misappropriated over `1.22 crore. Pankaj would be produced in a court in West Burdwan, West Bengal. He will then be brought to Bhadrak on transit remand. Dilip will be produced in JMFC court at Chandikhol.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp