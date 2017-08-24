3 planetariums, 5 science centres to come up in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government will be setting up three new planetariums in Gopalpur, Rayagada and Baripada to promote science in the State, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

Addressing the felicitation ceremony of Odisha Bigyan Academy here, the Chief Minister said five new science centres will also be set up in Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Gopalpur, Khandapara and Jeypore.

“Our academic and research institutions have to continuously enhance their quality to match with international standards. It has been our endeavour to put in place a conducive eco-system and build the state as a knowledge hub, where scientific research and application of technology flourishes,” Naveen said.

“We should encourage our children to take up science in higher studies and choose scientific research as a career. My Government is providing fellowships, scholarships, travel grants and financial assistance to conduct seminars and workshops,” he added.

Patnaik reiterated the role of 3Ts - team work, technology, and transparency for better governance and public services, saying it has led to the fourth T - transformation with the help of science and technology.

The Chief Minister also cautioned that the tremendous powers of science should be used judiciously to bring in expeditious, inclusive and sustainable development of the citizens.

Odisha Bigyan Academy felicitated around 28 Odia scientists for the year 2015 and 2016. Science and Technology Minister Badri Narayan Patra, Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan, Secretary in Science and Technology department Vir Vikram Yadav and chief professor, Odisha Bigyan Academy Sanghamitra Mohanty were also present.