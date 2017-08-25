4 die as SUV rams tree at Khunti on Sambalpur-Sonepur State Highway-15

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: At least four persons died and two others sustained injuries after the SUV in which they were traveling rammed a tree at Khunti on Sambalpur-Sonepur State Highway-15 within Dhama police limits here on the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased include two women and a toddler.The deceased were identified as Tapaswini Kisan, her daughter Gyanada Kisan, aunt Binapani Kisan and driver of the vehicle Sanjay Matangi. Tapaswini’s husband Gopinath Kisan and another driver Madan Naik were injured in the mishap. Preliminary investigation revealed that that the accident might have taken place after Sanjay dozed off behind the wheel.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Sambalpur. While Gopinath was discharged from the DHH after primary treatment, Madan was shifted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Burla after his condition deteriorated.