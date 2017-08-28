Home States Odisha

BJP-BJD twitter war over Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hots up

BJD claims that twitter handles released by BJP also follow Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

Published: 28th August 2017 10:45 AM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State BJP’s allegation that thousands of followers of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in social media platform ‘Twitter’ are fake and created by automated programmes is likely to backfire as many of these followers also follow senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

The BJP had released a list of 12 followers of the Chief Minister in Twitter as a sample and alleged that these handles were created by automated programmes in July and August, 2017 only to increase the number. Sources, however, maintained that majority of these Twitter accounts also follow the Prime Minister, national BJP president and other senior BJP leaders, including some chief ministers.
One of the Twitter handles @Sanjeev80316454 released by the BJP at the media conference on Friday also follows the Prime Minister, national BJP president, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, senior leader Subramaniam Swamy, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Manohar Parrikar, Yogi Adiytanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief ministers of Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The Twitter handle was opened in August 2017 and it has so far no tweets in its account.

Similarly, the account @AnasPas71401985 follows several senior BJP leaders, including national president Amit Shah, besides Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. All the other 10 accounts released by the BJP, including @ghanshy05744884, @NimRakh27737736, @Suriya81589616, @Krithik18453232 and @Rajeshk22957651, either follow the Prime Minister or the BJP national president. These accounts also follow a number of senior BJP leaders.

Describing BJP’s allegations as politically motivated, BJD spokesperson and Government Chief Whip in the Assembly Amar Prasad Satpathy said the list of 12 Twitter handles released by the BJP also follow many of their leaders, including the Prime Minister and Amit Shah. Satpathy said the popularity of the Chief Minister has increased following the successful completion of the Asian Athletics Championships (AAC) and the Outlook best administrator award. Large number of Chief Minister’s followers are youths, students and women because of this, he said.

However, senior BJP leader Sajjan Sharma alleged that the BJD is trying to dilute the issue by confining it to only 12 Twitter handles. What about thousands of other followers of the Chief Minister, he said and asked how there was a spurt in the number of his followers in July and August, 2017. But the BJP never said that 100 per cent followers of Naveen Patnaik are fake, he said.

TAGS
CM Naveen Patnaik Odisha twitter war BJP External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj chief ministers of Goa

