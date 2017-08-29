Coal production paralysed as BJD and BJP party workers clashes

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Coal production and despatch from all mines of Talcher Coalfield were paralysed on Monday owing to agitation by the BJP leaders protesting against the attack on their party workers allegedly by BJD supporters. There was no coal supply to NTPC and Nalco on the day.

On Sunday evening, three BJP workers sustained injuries in an alleged clash with the BJD members at Bharatapur mine. The BJP workers alleged that the ruling party activists attacked them over inter-party rivalry on issues related to drivers’ union in the coalfield. The injured BJP workers are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. All the eight coalmines at Talcher Coalfield were shut down immediately after the clash and are yet to reopen.

On Monday, the BJP leaders led by former MP Rudra Narayan Pani, State BJP secretary Kalandi Samal and district general secretary Jajati Pattnaik laid siege to the Talcher SDPO HK Panda’s office, demanding his immediate transfer. They accused him of supporting the ruling party workers in the clash. The SDPO, however, refuted the allegation and said he preempted a major flare up at the spot.

Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal and SP Brajesh Rai held a discussion with the agitating BJP leaders but the talks failed as party leaders stuck to their demand of immediate transfer of the police officer, which was rejected by the officials.

The Collector and SP sought more time to inquire into the allegation against the cop. The Collector said transferring the SDPO is beyond his power and he would send a report on the allegation to the State Government.

Party seeks DGP intervention

Bhubaneswar: Leaders of the BJP in a letter to the DGP on Monday demanded action against the SDPO and IIC of Talcher police station accusing them of being hands in glove with the BJD activists in the attack on their party workers. In the absence of the DGP, they pasted the letter outside his office. They wrote that Anchalika Thika Mazdoor Sangh in Talcher under Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has been working for welfare of workmen in the Bharatpur area of Talcher colliery. A rival union headed by local MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan, was involved in attacking members of Anchalika Thika Mazdoor Sangh including general secretary of the union Bijaya Kumar Samal in connivance with the Talcher SDPO and IIC. They alleged that the victims were attacked in presence of the cops by the MLA’s supporters and urged the DGP to take immediate action against the SDPO and IIC.