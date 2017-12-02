EOW takes two directors of ABC Indya on remand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch on Friday took two directors of ABC Indya Networks Private Limited on transit remand in connection with two cheating cases registered against them in the State.

JMFC in Sambalpur had issued a production warrant against the directors of ABC Indya, Aman Preet Singh and Inder Preet Singh of New Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, in connection with two cheating cases registered against them by EOW under Sections 420 and 406 of IPC along with Section 66 of IT Act.

EOW had undertaken the investigation in 2012 after Sitakanta Samal of Cuttack and advocate Arabinda Kumar Nayak had lodged separate cheating complaints with Ainthapali police station in 2011 against Aman and Inder.

The two directors were arrested in 2011 by EOW, New Delhi, in connection with a cheating case and were later sent to Central Jail in Rohini.According to EOW, ABC Indya was registered with Registrar of Companies (New Delhi and Haryana). “The directors had fraudulently collected `70 lakh online from investors under various schemes between 2007 and 2009 on the pretext of providing them higher returns,” a EOW officer said.

“However, the directors did not execute the deal nor refunded the investors money, and fled away in 2009,” he added. The agency had earlier arrested Narasingha Agrawal, who was one of the persons involved in the fraud.