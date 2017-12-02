Mayurbhanj cries over onion price

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:After vegetables, the sudden and steep rise in onion prices has brought tears to the eyes of people of Mayurbhanj district. While the common man is feeling the pinch, traders are being accused of creating an artificial crisis of the essential commodity by market manipulation.

As per reports, onion prices have skyrocketed to `60 per kg as against `45 to `50 a couple of days back. Worse is the situation in interior areas of the district where the bulb is being sold at `65.Social activist Sandeep Kumar Chand said, “In some localities, onions were being sold at `45 to `50 per kg on Tuesday and Wednesday. The sudden spike in prices is not natural and but man-made. The high price is making a hole in the pockets of common man.”

Shasahikanta Mishra of Udala said he bought onions at `55 per kg and this price is constant at Udala, Rairangpur, Karanjia, Jashipur and Baripada.