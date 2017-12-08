Home States Odisha

Odisha tribal Dana Majhi, who once walked 10 km carrying wife’s body, strikes it rich

The Kalahandi local remarried, got a house under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Awas Yojana along with financial aid from donors including Rs 9 lakh from Bahraini PM  Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

Published: 08th December 2017 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2017 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Failing to hire a mortuary vehicle Dana Majhi walked around 10 km from hospital with his wife's corpse. (File | EPS)

By ANI

KALAHANDI (ODISHA): Dana Majhi, the "helpless" tribal man from Odisha who last year walked for 10 km carrying his wife’s body on his shoulders, is now carrying all before him - he now owns a house and a motorbike.

The turnaround in Majhi’s fortunes came after the video clips of last year’s incident shook the nation’s conscience.

After hitting the headlines, the Kalahandi resident, who has remarried, got a house allotted to him under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Awas Yojana that is under construction. 

He even got financial aid from donors, including Rs 9 lakh from Bahraini Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. He did not have a bank account earlier, but now has sizeable fixed deposits.

Majhi's three daughters get free education at a residential school in Bhubaneshwar.

He on Tuesday arrived on the same street, which he had walked with his wife's body tightly wrapped in cloth after being unable to pay for a transport in August last year, on a brand new Honda bike that he bought from a showroom after paying Rs 65,000. 

