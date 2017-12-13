Home States Odisha

Govt failed to keep its poll promises, says Narasingh

Claiming that the supplementary budget will meet the expectations and needs of the people and carry out developmental activities in the State, Finance Minister Sashibhusan Behera on Tuesday said exude

Published: 13th December 2017 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2017 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Claiming that the supplementary budget will meet the expectations and needs of the people and carry out developmental activities in the State, Finance Minister Sashibhusan Behera on Tuesday said exuded confidence of exceeding the revenue income target by this fiscal end.

Dispelling opposition apprehension that the State will fall short of its target for revenue earning, Behera said revenue income of Odisha has registered a significant growth by October-end against the corresponding period last fiscal.

“In April-October period of the current financial year, the State’s own revenue collection has increased by about 30 per cent against the same period last year,” the Finance Minister said while responding to a debate on Odishas Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2017.

Attributing the growth in its own revenue collection to payment of VAT (Value Added Tax) by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL)’s oil refinery at Paradip as per the revised agreement and increase in the mining revenue, Behera said the Government will mobilise an additional revenue of about `3,300 crore by the end of 2017-18.

Seeking the approval of House for a supplementary expenditure of `9,828.56 crore, Behera said `1,791.65 crore has been proposed for administrative expenditure out of which `1,400 crore will be provided as fiscal incentives to IOCL in the form of interest-free loan for 2016-17 and 2017-18 at `700 crore per annum.
With some members expressing concern over the increasing loan burden of the State, the Finance Minister said Odisha’s debt burden is around 16 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) which is well below the permissible limit of 25 per cent.

The State Government has made adequate provision in the supplementary budget to take care of the need of all welfare programmes and infrastructure development in rural areas.

Initiating the debate, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra lambasted the State Government for failing to keep its poll promises. While health and educations sectors are in a shambles for acute shortage of doctors and teachers respectively, the ruling BJD’s promise to create irrigation potential for at least 35 per cent of the cultivable area in each block has remained unfulfilled even after 17 years.

Criticising the Government for posting teachers on contract and part-time basis, he demanded regular appointment of teachers in all vacant posts. The supplementary budget was passed in voice vote amidst walk out by BJP members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp