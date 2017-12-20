Home States Odisha

Red terror: Maoists kill man in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: IN yet another instance of Red terror, Maoists on Monday night killed the abducted tribal man for being a police informer after keeping him hostage for two days. The deceased was identified as Muya Kawasi of Jandhraguda village under Temrupalli panchayat.

The body of Kawasi was found on the main road of Galiaguda village under Mahupadar panchayat within Mathili police limits on Tuesday morning. It is believed that the tribal was strangulated to death.

Sources said 30-year-old Kawasi was working as a daily labourer in Malkangiri for the last two years. He had been to Temrupalli on Friday to watch a drama when Maoists abducted him at gun point accusing him of being a police informer. Kawasi was missing since then.

The rebels left handwritten posters near Kawasi’s body claiming responsibility for the killing. The posters stated that Kawasi had been passing information to police about the movements of Maoists from 2015 to 2017.

Contacted, SP Jagmohan Meena said investigation into the incident is on.
On Sunday night, Maoists had raided a camp of a construction firm at Bonda hills under Khairput block of the district. The rebels had torched eight vehicles of the company protesting the ongoing road construction work.

It may be recalled that on December 10, the Maoists had killed a villager, suspecting him to be a police informer, in the district.The incident took place at a remote village under Ralegada panchayat in Chitrakonda area.

About 15 to 20 armed rebels along with tribal supporters thronged Nua Tekpadar village late on Saturday night. The Maoists barged into the house of  Khilla, on the other side of Chitrakonda reservoir, around 2 am. Dragging him out of his house at gunpoint, they took Khilla to an isolated place.  Later, they brought him to the praja court in the village and killed him brutally.

