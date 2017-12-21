Home States Odisha

Conjoined girl twins pass away in Odisha

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Ganga and Jamuna, conjoined girl twins of Odisha's Nayagarh district who shared a single heart and liver, died at Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack on Wednesday night, the hospital authorities said on Thursday.

The conjoined twins died during their treatment, despite concerted efforts by a team of specialists, said Saroj Satapathy, superintendent, Sishu Bhawan.

"The condition of the twins deteriorated last night. They experienced problem in breathing and died as their heartbeat stopped," he said.

They were born joined at the chest, sharing a single heart, liver and several vital organs except for two individual brains.

Ganga and Jamuna were born to Kishore Dutta and Sumitra Dutta of Sarankul village at a private clinic on December 1 in Nayagarh district. They were later admitted to the Sishu Bhawan for better treatment.

The state government had announced to bear the medical expenses of the conjoined twins.

