BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday arrested two couples for indulging in a brawl over a monetary dispute. They are Trinath and Pratima Nayak and Bankanidhi and Manjulata Swain. Trinath was staying with his family in Salia Sahi under Nayapalli police limits and Bankanidhi was staying in Unit-VI area here. Swain couple had borrowed money from the residents of Salia Sahi while they were staying in the area but could not repay the amount.

They later shifted to Unit-VI. According to police, Pratima and Manjulata were members of a self-helf group (SHG). Manjulata had borrowed money from the SHG, but was not returning it. She had also allegedly taken over `60,000 from Pratima on the pretext of providing treatment to her ailing husband.

The Nayaks were searching for Manjulata from the last several months and on Thursday evening they intercepted the Swains near Unit-VI. Subsequently, a brawl broke out between them leading to tension in the area. “We have registered a case, a counter case and four persons were produced in court on Friday,” Nayapalli police said.