BHUBANESWAR: IN the ongoing process for providing ‘home for homeless’, the State Government on Friday sanctioned 5133 new houses at an estimated project cost of around `156.4 crore.

The decision was taken at the State-level meeting of sanctioning and monitoring committee of Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM) presided over by Chief Secretary AP Padhi. So far, the State Government has sanctioned 54,275 houses under the scheme in favour of economically weaker sections of the society living in 113 urban local bodies (ULBs).

The Chief Secretary directed the department to intensify the field level supervision and expedite completion of houses. He said officer-wise target should be fixed at the level of ULBs and progress should be monitored at regular intervals. It was decided that beneficiaries would be contacted every week to facilitate completion of the houses.The Chief Secretary directed the Urban Development Department to make the fund release more comfortable and facilitating for the beneficiary. Accordingly it was decided that henceforth `40,000 would be released to the beneficiary during foundation laying, `60,000 after completion of the plinth, `60,000 for roof casting and `40,000 for finishing, including fixing of doors and windows, electrification and colouring.

Secretary in the Urban Development Department G Mathi Vathanan said fund support to the beneficiaries is being provided within two days of uploading the photos of houses under construction. Each house is also being geo-tagged. So far, `103.5 crore has been released to the beneficiaries with zero pendency for payment at the OUHM level.

Director of OUHM, Suresh Chandra Dalai said from July, 2016 to May, 2017 around 29,797 houses were sanctioned in three phases. Till now work order has been issued against 24,117 houses, construction of which is in different phases. Sanction order of additional 20,345 houses was communicated to ULBs during November, 2017. The ULBS are preparing for issue of work order after due verification of land details of the beneficiaries.

