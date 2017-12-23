BERHAMPUR: Though only a day remains for the much-hyped Gopalpur Beach Festival to kick off, the district administration is yet to take steps to improve the condition of the coastal town. Tourists have opined that Gopalpur town is in a mess and is likely to draw public criticism if measures are not taken to set things right on a war-footing.

Apart from tourists of different States, the beach receives a footfall of over 1,000 foreign visitors every year. Moreover, hordes of tourists from West Bengal throng Gopalpur beach every winter and the five-day cultural festival serves as an added attraction for them. However, the coastal town presents a sorry picture due to lack of maintenance, thanks to the apathy of the State Government.Rajivlochan Mishra, a local, said scores of artistes have been invited and huge amount of money spent for the festival which will be organised by the Ganjam district administration. While sponsors have already been selected for the cultural fest, no money is being spent to maintain the beach which is a popular tourist destination of the district, fumed Mishra.

He said no steps have been taken to repair broken chairs on the beach. Of the total 16 chairs, 13 are partially broken while the lone fountain is not working. This apart, most of the street lights on the beach are defunct. Despite a ban, construction work continues unabated in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area while the district administration has turned a blind eye to the violation, sources said.

Moreover, the lighting system along the road from Gopalpur to Berhampur, which is the only route for tourists to reach the coastal town for the festival, is inadequate. The entire 11-km stretch of the road remains dark in the night, posing problems for commuters. Gopalpur Notified Area Council’s executive officer Kishore Kumar Sahu blamed the situation on paucity of funds. However, the town, especially the beach area, would get new street lights soon. He said the beach would be made attractive before the start of the festival.