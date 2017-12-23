KENDRAPARA: Three youths were arrested on Friday for gunning down an electrical engineer of a private company at Chakada village within Kendrapara Town police limits here. The accused were identified as Umakanta Panda (23) of Rankal, Sonu Nigam Mohapatra (22) of Raibol and Tofan Pradhan (24) of Samala, all within Patkura police limits of the district. A country-made pistol, an empty cartridge, five mobile phones and a two-wheeler were seized from their possession.

The trio shot dead 28-year-old Debashis Sahoo of Talcher in front of the company’s site office at Chakada. Sahoo was working as an electrical engineer in Gupta Power Infrastructure Limited to build 33 KV/11 KV power structures in the district.Addressing the media, Central Range IG SK Priyadarshi informed that refusal to pay extortion money was the reason behind the murder. Earlier, the arrested youths had demanded money from Sahoo. But the engineer had not lodged complaint with the police in this regard, he said.

Three assailants, who were waiting at a short distance away from the engineer’s office, pumped bullets into Sahoo and sped away on their motorcycle on Thursday. Sahoo was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack where the doctors declared him brought dead.The three accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.