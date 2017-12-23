BHUBANESWAR: Lack of control over his tongue has cost senior BJD leader and Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout his job as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dismissed him from the Council of Ministers for his controversial remarks against the Brahmins.“I strongly disapprove of anyone who makes derogatory remarks against any caste, creed or religion. I have dismissed Damodar Rout from the Council of Ministers. A letter has been sent to the Governor to accept this dismissal,” the Chief Minister said while announcing the dismissal of Rout from the Cabinet.

Rout has been in the eye of a storm for his ‘beggar’ remarks on Brahmins at the inaugural function of the Malyabanta festival in Malkangiri on December 19. Rout had said in his address at the festival that the tribals never beg. “They (the tribals) would drink water from the springs to survive but would never beg. But Brahmins would beg when the situation arises,” he said. It sparked off Statewide protests from various organisations.

Members of the Mukti Mandap Pandit Mahasabha at the Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Odisha Vedic Brahmana Parishad held demonstrations against Rout in Puri and burnt his posters on Wednesday demanding his ouster from the Cabinet. Organisations in the Capital City and other parts of the State had also strongly protested Rout’s comments. Though Rout apologised for his remarks, he was adamant initially.

This is not for the first time that Rout has courted controversy for his statements. The State BJP and anganwadi workers were up in arms against him for his derogatory remarks against a senior BJP leader and anganwadi workers recently. Besides, his statement that Jayi Rajaguru was not a freedom fighter had sparked off a controversy and put the BJD in an embarrassing situation. Rout had even contradicted the Chief Minister on the issue.

Reacting to his dismissal, Rout said the CM dismissed him as he lost confidence in him. “When the Chief Minister called me, I said I will clarify in the morning as the phone was not audible. But I was asked to resign within an hour. As I was returning from my constituency, I said dismiss me if it suits you,” he said.