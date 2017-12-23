BHUBANESWAR: Even as the dismissal of agriculture minister Damodar Rout from the cabinet had kindled a ray of hope among the ministerial aspirants in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) about a ministerial reshuffle in the near future, chief minister Naveen Patnaik put all such speculations to rest today.

"There is no plan for any reshuffle yet," the chief minister told mediapersons while replying to a question on a possible reshuffle in the ministry. Naveen sacked Rout from the ministry on Friday over his alleged remarks against Brahmin community at a public function in Malkangiri district.

Besides agriculture and farmer's empowerment, Rout held fisheries and animal resources development and public enterprises portfolios. While Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathy has been given additional charge of agriculture and farmer empowerment, fisheries and animal resources development portfolios, Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera will look after public enterprises portfolios.

Rout, however, said he is not worried over his dismissal from the cabinet. "I was elected by the people to serve them and not to become a minister. I will continue to work for the people as an MLA,"Rout said and added, “I was dropped from the ministry as the chief minister lost confidence in me."

“Becoming a minister is not anyone's constitutional right,” he said and added that it is up to the chief minister to decide whom he will retain or take in the ministry. Rout had all along been in the news for his controversial remarks, the latest one being on Brahmins.

While addressing a public meeting in Malkangiri recently, Rout had said that tribals do not beg even in an adverse situation while Brahmins beg for alms if the situation so demands.

Rout's controversial statement had sparked off strong protests from different organisations across the state.